Ponmagal Vandhal: For the first time ever, five directors turn actors for a film

Ahead of its release on Amazon Prime Video, Ponmagal Vandhal is already making waves and settling the records high. First-ever for any South or mainstream cinema, this film has five directors playing lead roles i.e. Parthiban, K.Bhagyaraj, Thyagarajan, Pratap Poten, and Pandiarajan.

It truly is surprising how never in Bollywood or in the Southern industry, a record number of directors have come in front of the camera, putting their director’s chair aside for a film.

Amazon Prime Video released the trailer for the much-awaited Tamil courtroom drama Ponmagal Vandhal on May 21, 2020. Produced by 2D Entertainment, the legal drama features a power-packed performance by Jyotika who essays the character of a lawyer.

Ponmagal Vandhal is a Jyotika and Suriya Production under their banner 2D Entertainment. The producer is Suriya Sivakumar and JJ Fredrick is the debutant director. Being the first Tamil film to premiere worldwide directly on Amazon Prime Video, PonMagal Vandhal will be available exclusively for Prime members to stream from May 29 in more than 200 countries and territories.

