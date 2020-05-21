Ponmagal Vandhal: Jyotika shines in the trailer of this gripping courtroom drama

Courtroom dramas in Indian Cinema have always attracted the fancies of the audiences. The way the filmmakers and actors collaborate to tell fictional and real stories and how they end up in the form of a courtroom battle have always been very exciting to witness. The same thing can be said about South star Jyotika's upcoming thriller, Ponmagal Vandhal, whose trailer has just dropped in.

The plot looks dense, complicated, but also very nail-biting. It revolves around a resident in Ooty named 'Petition' Pethuraj, who reopens a case from 2004 that involved a serial killer called 'Psycho Jyoti' who was convicted of kidnapping and murder. His daughter Venba sets out to unravel the truth and on this path, discovers there's a lot more than what meets the eye.

If you are a fan of crime thrillers, courtroom dramas, and of course, Jyotika, this one seems to be a treat. Have a look at the trailer right here:

Produced by 2D Entertainment, the legal drama features a power-packed cast that includes Jyotika, Parthiban, K.Bhagyaraj, Thyagarajan, Pratap Poten, and Pandiarajan. Being the first Tamil film to premiere worldwide directly on Amazon Prime Video, Ponmagal Vandhal will be available exclusively for Prime members to stream from May 29 in more than 200 countries and territories.

The teaser of the film was one of a kind. Immediately after introducing us to the dark and gory world, the makers have created, the last few moments had Jyotika delivering an immensely crucial message that stays with you for long. But this is just the tip of the iceberg, there are a lot darker and scarier truths that will be unearthed once we see the entire film!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news