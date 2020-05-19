Search

PonMagal Vandhal motion poster: Jyotika starrer is filled with thrill and intrigue

Published: May 19, 2020, 19:20 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Chennai

Featuring Jyotika, PonMagal Vandhal is a riveting tale of a passionate lawyer. Filled with thrill and intrigue, the motion poster casts a spotlight on the legal drama that the film is set to venture into

Image source: PR

Amazon Prime Video today revealed the motion poster of the much-awaited film PonMagal Vandhal. Produced by D2 Entertainment, PonMagal Vandhal will be the first Tamil film to premiere worldwide directly on Amazon Prime Video. The motion posters gives us a peek into a seemingly gripping courtroom drama that seeks out the hidden truth and argue for the true meaning of justice.

Featuring the award-winning actress Jyotika, the film is a riveting tale of a passionate lawyer. Filled with thrill and intrigue, the motion poster casts a spotlight on the legal drama that the film is set to venture into. Seeking an insight into the value of due justice, the film explores the various captivating facets of a courtroom drama.

PonMagal Vandhal is a Jyotika & Suriya Production under their banner 2D Entertainment. The producer is Suriya Sivakumar and the film is directed by JJ Fredrick.

The drama-thriller will launch on 29th May and the trailer will launch on 21st May.

