Pooja Banerjee: Arshi Khan was the most camera hungry actor in BCL

Pooja Banerjee gets candid about MTV Box Cricket League

Actor Pooja Banerjee, who is part of Ekta Kapoor and Anand Mishra's MTV BCL, talks about what she loved about the sports reality show, her favorite player and who she was the most irritated with.

How was the experience of being part MTV BCL?

Oh, it was beautiful!! I don't think I've ever enjoyed so much before on camera.

The youth has connected to the show and ratings are high, what is the feedback you are getting?

They are great! The youth will connect to such shows because they get to see their favorite actors playing their favorite game. Plus, we are not playing roles here and are ourselves here.

Drama is a big part of MTV BCL and it does entertain audiences. Comment.

Drama obviously attracts attention but it can't be the only way to entertain. BCL is the perfect amalgamation of game and entertainment.

Rakhi Sawant, Rajeev Thakur, Hiten Tejwani, Arshi Khan, Chestha Bhagat did a lot of drama on the pitch and audiences are loving it. Comment.

I loved Rakhi Sawant! She is a complete entertainer. I, in fact, loved hanging out with her and cracking jokes as well.

Does controversies always help an actor? What is your viewpoint?

Not really, sometimes it can backfire. It all depends from actor to actor and also the kind of controversy they are involved in.

Bigg Boss kind of content always attracts audiences. Comment

See, you can smell the fragrance of the flowers as well as the stink of the garbage but the stink is always stronger than the fragrance...I think you've got my answer.

Who has been your favorite player in the league and why

Abhishek Verma in our team was my favorite. He was an amazing team player, a great batsman and good at bowling and fielding as well. He's a complete all-rounder. I have never seen a player like him. And when he plays, he is focused on his game and that's so commendable.

Who was the most irritating player on the field and why?

Arshi Khan! I felt that she was too camera hungry.

Any interesting incident from the field? Please share.

Yeah! loads of them. I had injured my knees during fielding and it's still hurting. I should be fine in few days. That injury is because of me being the Lady Jonty Rodes, as my teammates call me!

