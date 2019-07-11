Pooja Banerjee redefines traditional meets modern India saree look
Pooja Banerjee has been receiving a lot of appreciation not only for her acting skills as Nivedita Basu in Kasautii Zindagi Kay but also for her stunning and drop dead gorgeous look in the show
Actor Pooja Banerjee has been receiving a lot of appreciation not only for her acting skills as Nivedita Basu in Kasautii Zindagi Kay but also for her stunning and drop dead gorgeous look in the show. The actor’s fans are going crazy with Pooja’s different looks in the show. Her colorful patterned sarees clubbed with multi colored blouse, her big red sindoor mang, and her kamabandh, all in sync make this young actress a fashion icon.
We bring you images of Pooja Banerjee as Nivedita Basu which will leave your jaws dropped and eyes popped.
