Pooja Batra and Nawab Shah celebrate their first wedding anniversary in style, share heartfelt pictures

Pooja Batra and Nawab Shah tied the knot on July 4, 2019 and didn't make too much noise about it. Since it was their first wedding anniversary on July 4, there had to be something special. Talking about Batra's post first, she shared some adorable pictures with Shah and wrote- "A whole life time can lead to a moment Happy 1st anniversary." (sic)

This was followed by a red heart and the hashtag, July is for lovers. Have a look right here:

If the wife had something so special for her hubby, how could the husband stay behind! He also shared a stunning picture of them together and wrote- "The universe gives each of our souls a twin , which is a reflection of our own souls , no mater how far apart these souls are separated , they will always find their way to one another." (sic)

Have a look:

Batra was crowned the Femina Miss India International in 1993. She went on to to become a Bollywood star and was seen in films like Bhai, Virasat, Haseena Maan Jaayegi, Talaash: The Hunt Begins. Nayak: The Real Hero, Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye, and was also seen in Remo D'Souza's ABCD 2.

Nawab Shah, on the other hand, is known for films like Don 2, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Tiger Zinda Hai, Humshakals, and a cameo in Dabangg 3.

Also Read: Pooja Batra's Hush-Hush Wedding With Boyfriend Nawab Shah Startles Netizens

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news