Pooja Batra and Neetu Chandra living it up in La La Land

Pooja Batra and Neetu Chandra have been bonding big time in Los Angeles

Pooja Batra and Neetu Chandra

Pooja Batra and Neetu Chandra have become inseparable. The two have been bonding in Los Angeles. After shooting for Rekha Bhardwaj's music video in the US, Neetu has been trying her luck in Hollywood. Pooja, who is based in LA, is said to have struck up a friendship with her. They have lots in common — a non-existent Bollywood career and trying to make a mark in Hollywood. We don't know who is helping whom. From hanging out together to cooking dinner, here are some photos and videos to two have shared of their social media accounts:

Neetu Chandra recently featured in singer Rekha Bhardwaj's music video 'Hui Main Tumhari'. It's a romantic song sung by Rekha and composed by Anupama Raag. Talking about the same in a recent interview she said, "I wanted to work together with her for a long time, but somehow it never worked out. So when this video happened, I knew it was going to be very special. It's a great feeling to be collaborating with Rekhaji."

