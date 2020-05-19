Pooja Bedi drives to Goa with fiance, tweets about condition of quarantine facility

Pooja Bedi, who's engaged to Maneck Contractor, recently drove back to their Goa home amid the coronavirus pandemic. The former actress tweeted about her experience with border control and COVID-19 testing and spoke about the condition of the quarantine facility.

Here's what Pooja Bedi tweeted, "Drove back with fiance Maneck to our home in #Goa. (He's Goan. My home, car & business are all goa registered) The entire process of border control/ #COVID19 testing & the condition of the quarantine facility was an experience that simply CANNOT become an acceptable way of life."

Pooja Bedi recently celebrated her 50th birthday in Mumbai with her fiance, daughter Alaya F and son Omar. Pooja Bedi was earlier married to Farhan Ebrahim Furniturewala, but the couple got divorced in 2003.

Speaking about Maneck and his family, Pooja Bedi had said in an interview, "I got divorced on February 14, 2003, and got engaged on February 14, 2019. I have had relationships in between and my kids have liked every person that I have been with. But it is very different with Maneck - they adore him and want him in our lives forever. Our families have merged beautifully. He has a wonderful open-hearted, jovial, Parsi family, who welcomed me."

