Pooja Bedi: My dad has been married four times, we have had wonderful step-moms

Kabir Bedi's daughter Pooja Bedi had a smashing entry into Bollywood with the unforgettable college-drama Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar. She was also an integral part of Mahesh Bhatt's Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayi a year later. In her recent interview, she talked about her father's four marriages and how the failure of one marriage doesn't mean the next one won't work either.

Speaking to Times of India, Bedi stated, "Experiences in life are supposed to make you better, not bitter. If one marriage doesn't work out, it's not necessary that the second one won't. My dad (Kabir Bedi) has been married four times. He has married some wonderful women, we have had wonderful step-moms and his relationships and marriages have taken him from strength to strength."

She then talked about her children Alaya F and Omar and this is what she had to say, "They are still fond of the wonderful men I brought in their life, they are fond of all my exes. But they don't want me to mess this up. They are extremely fond of Maneck. They even tell me: 'Mummy, look at Daddy (Farhan Furniturewala), he has married Laila aunty (Laila Khan, Feroz Khan's daughter) and had a child."

Bedi had even taken to her Instagram account to share a picture with Maneck and this is how she described their moment together- Unfiltered Togetherness. Have a look right here:

View this post on Instagram Unfiltered togetherness... A post shared by POOJA BEDI (@poojabediofficial) onNov 11, 2019 at 8:51pm PST

Coming to her daughter Alaya F, she too made a promising debut with Jawaani Jaaneman this year in January opposite Saif Ali Khan. She's now gearing up for a film with Ayushmann Khurrana that will be directed by Anurag Kashyap's sister Anubhuti Singh Kashyap, titled Stree Rog Vibhag.

