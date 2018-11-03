Pooja Bhatt and Mahesh Bhatt on location scouting for Sadak 2

bollywood

The sequel of his 1991 film, which starred daughter Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt

Mahesh Bhatt has been location hunting in Dehradun for Sadak 2. The sequel of his 1991 film, which starred daughter Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt, has the two reprising their roles. Pooja shared the image on Instagram and wrote, "Fleet Street! #traveldiaries #uttrakhanddiaries #sadak2diaries #uttrakhand #incredibleindia #mykindofride #life(sic)."

Sadak 2, the sequel of Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt's 1991 hit film Sadak, has been locked for release on March 25, 2020. The film's star cast has also been announced by its makers. On Mahesh Bhatt's 70th birthday, Vishesh Films took to Twitter to announce that Sadak 2 will star Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Alia Bhatt as the lead faces.

Mahesh Bhatt and Vishesh Films are presenting Sadak 2, which is produced by Mukesh Bhatt. Earlier, Pooja Bhatt, who had starred in the original film with Sanjay Dutt, had said Sadak 2 will deal with the issue of depression.

Earlier, Pooja had spoken about the new film, and said, "We are making 'Sadak 2' in which we are showing Sanjay Dutt in his true and present time (Sanjay Dutt is a Drug Abuse Survivor), so we are dealing with issue of depression in that film but we are making a commercial film. We have to make our point and we chose film as our medium because when you choose a mainstream format then your message goes deeper and wider," she added.

