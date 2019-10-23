Pooja Bhatt is 2 years 10 months sober today; shares a motivating note

Actress-director Pooja Bhatt had been struggling with alcoholism for the longest time before quitting in Christmas 2016. She had gone public about her drinking problem early last year, telling fans and followers that she was on the road to recovery and sobriety.

According to a report in IANS, Bhatt had addressed her issues on several public forums. In one such forum, she had said: "I stopped drinking by first acknowledging that I had a drinking problem. Because you are a woman and you live in a society where they are always taught or forced to brush things under the carpet. We tend to bury this shameful habit that we have of covering it up and say, 'Oh, we don't have a problem, it is somebody else's and I am not that drunk'."

Today marks 2 years and 10 months of Pooja being sober. She shared an insightful note on social media commemorating the day. Here's what she posted:

Pooja shared two images of herself sitting on the floor soaking up some sun with a cuppa in hand. Pooja Bhatt's note is an inspiration to many others who are struggling with addictions and vices of their own.

On the work front, Pooja will next be seen in the sequel to her film, Sadak, titled Sadak 2, which is being directed by dad Mahesh Bhatt. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles.

