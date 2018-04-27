Pooja Bhatt is going in for a makeover

Pooja Bhatt done a glam photoshoot. She was styled by buddy designer Anna Singh



Pooja Bhatt

After being sober for months, Pooja Bhatt has lost weight and done a glam photoshoot. She was styled by buddy designer Anna Singh. Daughter of veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, Pooja found fame with roles in Daddy, Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin, Sadak and Zakhm. On the work front, Sadak 2 and Jism 3 is on the cards, a web series where she plays a cop will begin soon and her book based on her experiences as an alcohol addict is underway. Though the actor-director has spoken many times about her struggle with alcoholism, the book will reveal how she finally managed to call it quits.

While buzz suggests that Pooja is all set to helm the sequel, the next few weeks will see the Bhatts taking a call on the matter. When mid-day reached out to Pooja Bhatt, she was tight-lipped about the possibility of directing Sadak 2: "I can't say it's true neither can I say it's untrue. All I can say right now is that we roll in February, 2019, and it will be a start-to-finish schedule," she said.

