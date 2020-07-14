Search

Pooja Bhatt lashes out at social media trolls, says 'Not enough to ignore or mute abusive behaviour'

Published: Jul 14, 2020, 12:27 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Pooja Bhatt has lashed out at social media trolls in her series of tweets. The actress' statements come after her family was hurled with abuses and hate online.

Picture Courtesy: Instagram Account/Pooja Bhatt Fan Club
Picture Courtesy: Instagram Account/Pooja Bhatt Fan Club

Ever since the unfortunate demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, a lot of filmmakers and actors have been facing the ire of social media users. Recently, Shaheen Bhatt shared a string of abusive messages that she received on her Instagram account and also revealed how she would be initiating legal action.

Her elder sister, actor, and filmmaker Pooja Bhatt, has now taken to her Twitter account to express her thoughts on the online hate her family has been subjected to over the past few weeks. Her first tweet was how social media is slowly turning into an anti-social media, misguided and miserable.

Have a look at her tweet right here:

She also stated that it was not enough to block these abusers and these aggressive and abusive behaviours. She wrote- "Not enough to merely ignore or mute any & all aggressive,abusive behaviour one observes. Report,block abusive behaviour towards one & all.We choose who we let into our homes so why permit our social media accounts to be inundated by motivated/misguided/inherently miserable souls?" (sic)

She also spoke about the thin line between criticism and abuse that often happens on social media. This is what she tweeted:

Not only her family, as stated above, there are a lot of other actors and filmmakers that have been facing hate on social media for the last one month ever since the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Also Read: Pooja Bhatt On Nepotism: Someone Who Hails From A Family That Has Launched More New Talent, I Can Only Laugh

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK