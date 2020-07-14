Pooja Bhatt lashes out at social media trolls, says 'Not enough to ignore or mute abusive behaviour'

Ever since the unfortunate demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, a lot of filmmakers and actors have been facing the ire of social media users. Recently, Shaheen Bhatt shared a string of abusive messages that she received on her Instagram account and also revealed how she would be initiating legal action.

Her elder sister, actor, and filmmaker Pooja Bhatt, has now taken to her Twitter account to express her thoughts on the online hate her family has been subjected to over the past few weeks. Her first tweet was how social media is slowly turning into an anti-social media, misguided and miserable.

Have a look at her tweet right here:

Social media or anti-social media?Motivated,misguided or inherently miserable people target those they wouldn’t normally have access to & those who dare go against popular opinion,unleashing abuse & threats.Ignoring them fuels their frustration & makes them direct hate elsewhere. — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) July 13, 2020

She also stated that it was not enough to block these abusers and these aggressive and abusive behaviours. She wrote- "Not enough to merely ignore or mute any & all aggressive,abusive behaviour one observes. Report,block abusive behaviour towards one & all.We choose who we let into our homes so why permit our social media accounts to be inundated by motivated/misguided/inherently miserable souls?" (sic)

She also spoke about the thin line between criticism and abuse that often happens on social media. This is what she tweeted:

Criticism is one thing. Abuse quite another. Ignoring abuse seems to fuel those unleashing it to target more people. This has to stop. One can and should agree to disagree but having access to someone on social media doesn’t give anyone the right to make threats & hurl abuse. — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) July 13, 2020

Not only her family, as stated above, there are a lot of other actors and filmmakers that have been facing hate on social media for the last one month ever since the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput.

