Pooja Bhatt: Not every man is a sexual predator

bollywood

Pooja Bhatt's statement comes in the light of sexual harassment allegations levelled against various Bollywood celebrities lately

Pooja Bhatt

Pooja Bhatt on Sunday stated that every man in this world is not a sexual predator. Her statement comes in the light of sexual harassment allegations levelled against various Bollywood celebrities lately.

The Sadak actor said, "Every man in this world, just because he is a man, cannot be a sexual predator. And every woman, just because she is a woman, is not necessarily a victim. Sometimes she is also the perpetrator. To paint every man with the same brush is unfair"

Stating that there is a need to look at the matter in a more balanced manner, Pooja said, "Is it is a reality in Bollywood? Yes, but it is a reality in media, politics, and college. It is a reality in every place where there is an exchange of power. If there is an exchange of power, there are situations where woman utilises their sexuality to be able to gain that foothold. There are women who marry someone because he is a powerful person. That's not different from a woman who wants to go out there and exchange sexual favours for fame."

"There are also cases where men have been blamed for cases where they were truly innocent and yet there is a trial by media before and then the court case comes in their favour but by then their reputation and family life already is ruined," she added.

Earlier on Sunday, speaking on the ongoing controversy surrounding Tanushree Dutta and Nana Patekar, actor Amrita Rao said, "No lady, whatever profession she is in, should be forced to do something that she doesn't want to do. I think that's every individual's right, why only woman? Men cannot be forced to do anything they don't want to do. There are so many actors in Bollywood who don't like doing kissing scenes on screen, so I think we have to respect that."

Tanushree has accused Nana Patekar of harassing her, while she was shooting for a special song for a film Horn 'Ok Pleassss' in 2008.

Following the revelation, many more such cases have come into the light. Recently, director Vikas Bahl has been accused of sexually harassing a woman who used to work as a crew member with him in Phantom Films.

Also Read: #MeToo Movement Finally Gets A Voice In Bollywood

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever