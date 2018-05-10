Pooja Bhatt: Rishi Kapoor demystified acting for me

Rishi Kapoor and Pooja Bhatt's film Hum Dono was released in 1995 and also starred Nana Patekar



Pooja Bhatt

Filmmaker-actor Pooja Bhatt says her Hum Dono co-star Rishi Kapoor made acting easy for her. "'Hum Dono'! Rishi Kapoor -- A man and co-star who demystified acting for me when I worked with him back in 1995! Invaluable lessons I carried forward for life! What a joy to have a free-wheeling conversation with him on the flight back from Chandigarh years later!"

Rishi replied to Pooja by saying: "I second that, Pooja! So, nice to have travelled together. You made some very valid observations. Looking forward to 'Sadak 2' and your web series!" Hum Dono released in 1995 also starred Nana Patekar. It was inspired by the film Planes, Trains and Automobiles, starring Steve Martin and John Candy.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever