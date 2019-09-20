Pooja Dhanda loses bronze battle, Sakshi Malik, Divya Kakran ousted in Round 1
Pooja could not match her last year's bronze winning performance as she lost the 59kg bronze medal play-off 3-5 to 2018 Asian champion Xingru Pei of China
Nur Sultan(Kazakhstan): India's campaign in the women's competition folded following Pooja Dhanda's defeat in the bronze medal bout and first-round exits of Sakshi Malik and Divya Kakran. Pooja could not match her last year's bronze winning performance as she lost the 59kg bronze medal play-off 3-5 to 2018 Asian champion Xingru Pei of China. There was no end to the woes of Rio Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Maik, who lost her opening round 7-10 to Nigeria's Aminat Adeniyi. She was knocked out of the tournament after the Nigerian went on to lose her quarter-final bout thereafter.
Sakshi waited too long to attack while her powerful opponent moved quickly across the mat.Sakshi is out of the championship and does not qualify for a repechage round as since the Nigerian was beaten in the quarter-final tare in the day.
In the 68kg, Divya Kakran could not do much against reigning Olympic champion Sara Dosho from Japan, losing the bout 0-2. Dosho later lost her quarterfinal bout, closing repechage doors on Divya.
