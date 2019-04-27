Pooja, first Indian woman boxer to win Asian gold

other-sports

Pooja defeated China's Wang Lina in the finals in Bangkok to let go of disappointments that piled over 24 months

India boxer Pooja Rani with her gold

Too "shy" to even don the gloves when first introduced to boxing, Pooja Rani yesterday became the first Indian woman to claim an Asian Championship gold in the 81kg category after enduring two years of hard luck, which included a burnt hand and a shoulder injury.

Pooja defeated China's Wang Lina in the finals in Bangkok to let go of disappointments that piled over 24 months. Speaking to PTI from Bangkok, Pooja, 28, could hardly contain her joy. "I don't have words to express my joy. Two years of hardships have finally paid off for me," Pooja said. "Such was my luck that in 2016, just before the Nationals [in October-November], I burnt my hand while bursting Diwali crackers. The burns took four months to heal. In 2017, while making a comeback, I sustained a shoulder injury for which the doctors recommended surgery," she added.

She rejected the recommendation for surgery because that would have meant a lengthy lay-off. "I decided to go for physiotherapy and thankfully it worked for me. Looking back, I am glad I stood firm against the doctors' advice," said the boxer who has now become a three-time Asian medallist and also has an Asian Games (2014) bronze. "I was alone with no backing. So it was quite normal to think I was finished. Thankfully it's not," she added.

