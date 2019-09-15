Pooja Gor confesses she is not a good cook

Actress Pooja Gor has confessed that she is a foodie but not at all a good cook. She credits reality show MasterChef Australia for making her want to learn cooking.

"I am a huge foodie but I am not a good cook. So 'MasterChef...' has really changed that for me. It made me want to learn cooking. In fact, 'MasterChef Australia' is my favourite over all the others and it's because of the judges really," Pooja said.

"All three of them - Matt Preston, George Calombaris and Gary Mehigan, they are all so warm and make a viewer like me feel like I am a part of the show. I have followed every season till date and I feel like my knowledge about food, ingredients and even the produce has really improved by leaps and bounds," she added.

After 11 successful seasons, MasterChef Australia judges Preston, Mehigan and Calombaris will not be returning in the next season of the reality TV cookery show.

"I am so sad to see them go but excited to see them one last time on Season 11," the actress said. MasterChef Australia Season 11 will premiere on September 16 in India on Star World.

Actress Shruti Seth said: "The show has given me a terrible cooking complex. My husband is such a huge fan of the show and I know I will never ever be able to serve him the best meal. That is not going to happen! But I love the judges they are all so endearing, so encouraging and such great mentors."

