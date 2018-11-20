Pooja Hedge treats Housefull 4 cast & crew with Mangalorean dishes!

bollywood

Pooja Hegde who is currently shooting for Sajid Nadiadwala's successful comedy franchise, Housefull 4, decided to treat the cast and crew of the movie with Mangalorean delicacies

Riding high on the success of her latest release, Aravindha Sametha, the gorgeous actress is a foodie by heart and arranged for mouth-watering delicacies for the cast and crew of Housefull 4.

Pooja informs, "Couple of days ago, my mom made some of my favourite traditional Mangalorean dishes- kori roti, chicken sukha and payassam for the cast. She sent it to set at lunch time so everyone enjoys a good, hot and healthy Mangalorean meal while shooting. I’m glad everyone enjoyed it."

"My mom loves to cook and keeps sending in snacks like Appam and some homemade recipes to feed us regularly!" she adds.

Housefull 4 has been dogged by controversy. In October, filmmaker Sajid Khan stepped down as its director after he was accused of several sexual harassment incidents. Sajid had said that he was taking the "moral responsibility" to step down till he can allay the allegations. "In the wake of the allegations against me and the pressure being put on my family, my producer and the stars of my film 'Housefull 4', I must take the moral responsibility of stepping down from my directorial post, till the time I can allay the allegations and prove the truth. Request my friends in the media to kindly not pass judgment till the truth is out," he said.

He was replaced by Farhad Samji.

