Pooja Hedge would love working in a film with animals

Pooja Hedge made her big Bollywood debut in 2016 and is already working with some of the industry's biggest names including Hrithik Roshan and Akshay Kumar this early in her career. The former beauty queen made her acting debut with the Tamil film Mugamoodi in 2012. Two years later, she featured in Telugu movies before venturing into Bollywood with Hrithik Roshan-starrer Mohenjo Daro in 2016.

The actress became a household name thanks to her last outing Housefull 4 opposite Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda and Rana Dagubatti.

Recently at an event in the city, Pooja Hegde said "I love all types of animals. If any director or producer is listening, please cast me in a film with animals. I would love to be casted as I am very good and handling and get around with them very well.

Pooja Hegde who was last seen in Houseful 4, donated 1 year worth of food to a stray animal shelter in India" Hegde also has a little pup named ‘Bruno’ who she keeps posting on social media and at the event she got friendly with a little dog fondly named ‘Duke".

When it comes to ruling the box office, Pooja Hegde is a force to be reckoned with in Tollywood. Not only has she delivered multiple hits, but has also worked with the top names in the industry. Pooja has already joined the top league of actresses.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates