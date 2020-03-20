Pooja Hegde hopes for 'safer times' before she heads in for self-isolation

Despite the current situation, Pooja Hegde and Prabhas headed to Georgia for the shoot of KK Radha Krishna Kumar's untitled Telugu film. Hegde shared a picture from the location and wrote, "And just before I leave Georgia, it gives us a snowy goodbye. See you in safer times (sic)."

Kumar shared an inflight picture with Prabhas and wrote, "10 degrees cold, pouring rain and virus threat but nothing stops the spirit of the crew (sic)." Yesterday, the unit was back home and Hegde opted for self-isolation.

Pooja Hegde and Prabhas' untitled film is said to be a love story. Various unconfirmed reports have suggested that the film is titled Jaan, while others have said that the title is Darling. Apparently, the film may not release in Hindi, which is quite disappointing for Prabhas' fans in other parts of India.

