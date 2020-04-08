Pooja Hegde: I'm hooked to sci-fi

OTT platforms are a saviour," starts off the Mohenjo Daro actor, Pooja Hegde who was shooting for a Prabhas-starrer in Georgia before the lockdown. She says, "I can't imagine my life without these shows at this point of time. Since I didn't have time to catch up on a lot of films before, I am making up for it now."

She says that Scarlett Johansson's Marriage Story is on top of her list. "I watched Marriage Story, which is one of the best films I've seen [in a long time]. It moved me to tears," says Hegde and adds that she is now bingeing on sci-fi content. "Besides re-watching films, I am hooked to sci-fi. Considering I am a sci-fi nerd, anything in that genre catches my attention. I love

The Flash." Hegde also recommends Dark and calls it "amazing" while also suggesting people to catch up on The Crown. "I recently saw the bilingual film Mahanati [2018] and [the Netflix original] Yeh Ballet, both excellent pieces of work," she says and adds that watching series takes a lot of her time as compared to films. "I end up missing out on films so in the past week, I've stuck to watching more movies that get over in two hours."

Besides killing boredom at home, Hegde says that watching shows helps her gain new perspective on different characters. "It is important for actors to watch as many films as possible and take down pointers as homework that you can apply in the films we do."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates