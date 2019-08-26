Pooja Hegde impresses as village belle in the first look of Valmiki!

regional-cinema

Valmiki is not Pooja Hegde's first association with director Harish Shankar. The director previously directed her in the film, DJ opposite Allu Arjun where she played a city girl and now playing a village belle.

Pooja Hegde as Sridevi on the poster of Valmiki. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/hegdepooja.

After winning hearts with her performances down south, Pooja Hegde is set to star opposite Varun Tej Konidela in Harish Shankar's Valmiki which is the official remake of Siddharth's 'Jigarthanda'. The first look of the actress was shared on social media which introduces her character Sridevi to the audience. This is the first time that Pooja has taken a break from her previous glamorous appearances and sported a simple look in any film. Needless to say, she has completely owned and aced the look.

Valmiki is not Pooja Hegde's first association with director Harish Shankar. The director previously directed her in the film, DJ opposite Allu Arjun where she played a city girl and now playing a village belle. These two looks are certainly impressive and proves that she is a versatile actress.

Pooja Hegde shared her poster as Sridevi from the film Valmiki on her social media account. She captioned the picture as: "From our hearts to yours...Bringing you.....Sridevi. #Valmiki #Sridevi @harish2you @varunkonidela7 (sic)"

The film is slated to release on September 13, 2019.

Also Read: Pooja Hegde allots bulk dates for Sajid Nadiadwala's next?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates