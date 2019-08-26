Search

Pooja Hegde impresses as village belle in the first look of Valmiki!

Published: Aug 26, 2019, 20:43 IST | Mohar Basu

Valmiki is not Pooja Hegde's first association with director Harish Shankar. The director previously directed her in the film, DJ opposite Allu Arjun where she played a city girl and now playing a village belle.

Pooja Hegde impresses as village belle in the first look of Valmiki!
Pooja Hegde as Sridevi on the poster of Valmiki. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/hegdepooja.

After winning hearts with her performances down south, Pooja Hegde is set to star opposite Varun Tej Konidela in Harish Shankar's Valmiki which is the official remake of Siddharth's 'Jigarthanda'. The first look of the actress was shared on social media which introduces her character Sridevi to the audience. This is the first time that Pooja has taken a break from her previous glamorous appearances and sported a simple look in any film. Needless to say, she has completely owned and aced the look.

Valmiki is not Pooja Hegde's first association with director Harish Shankar. The director previously directed her in the film, DJ opposite Allu Arjun where she played a city girl and now playing a village belle. These two looks are certainly impressive and proves that she is a versatile actress.

Pooja Hegde shared her poster as Sridevi from the film Valmiki on her social media account. She captioned the picture as: "From our hearts to yours...Bringing you.....Sridevi. #Valmiki #Sridevi @harish2you @varunkonidela7 (sic)"

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

From our hearts to yours...Bringing you.....Sridevi â¤ï¸ #Valmiki #Sridevi @harish2you @varunkonidela7

A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) onAug 25, 2019 at 8:13am PDT

The film is slated to release on September 13, 2019.

Also Read: Pooja Hegde allots bulk dates for Sajid Nadiadwala's next?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

pooja hegdeRegional Cinema News

Kareena Kapoor Stuns As The Showstopper At Lakme Fashion Week 2019 Grand Finale

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK