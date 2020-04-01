Pooja Hegde on dating rumours with Rohan Mehra: Don't know where this news comes from

There have been some rumours in the air about Pooja Hegde being in a relationship with Bollywood actor Rohan Mehra. There are some speculations that she'll be doing her next Tamil film soon. The actress spills the beans on all!

Let's talk about her dating rumours first. Speaking exclusively to Pinkvilla, she said, "We are very good friends. I don't know where this news comes from. No, I'm single." She went on to reveal the qualities she would want her partner to have.

She said, "What I look for... we just have to connect, that is the main thing. A good sense of humour, kindness and a good heart are like the essentials. And a basic understanding and respect for what I do also because it can be hard for people to understand, considering I travel so much."

Now, we all have seen her in films like Mohenjo Daro and Housefull 4 and we will also see her in Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. She's also doing a film with Prabhas in Telugu that's coming out soon. She's dabbling with multiple languages and also acted in her first Tamil film, Mugamoodi, in 2012. And now it seems she's going to be doing another Tamil film with Surya in the form of Aruvaa. How much of it is true?

The actress, according to reports, was quoted saying, "I'm definitely looking forward to doing a Tamil film this year if all goes well. Fingers crossed." Well, we are looking forward to her ventures too!

