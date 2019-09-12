Pooja Hegde signs her next film with Akhil Akkineni

Pooja Hegde, who will be part of Prabhas's next movie, will now work on Akhil Akkineni's movie as Prabhas's film schedule has been pushed. She recently signed Akhil Akkineni's fourth film as the female lead.

Speaking about it, a source said, "Pooja plays a strong and mature role that drives the story from beat to beat, through conflict to resolution. Akhil will be seen in his real self -- in a soft and restrained avatar with a stylish makeover in the film. The audience will fall in love with their sparkling chemistry and characterisation."

The makers of the film were initially considering other actors, even newcomers, but the team felt that a leading actress like Pooja Hegde will bring the required excitement among trade circles. So, Pooja Hegde has been roped in for the part.

When it comes to ruling the box office, Pooja Hegde is a force to be reckoned with in Tollywood. Not only has she delivered multiple hits, but has also worked with the top names in the industry. Pooja has already joined the top league of actresses.

The film is produced by GA2 pictures and is a romantic drama directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar. The rom-com is expected to go on floors this month. Meanwhile, Pooja is awaiting the release of Valmiki next week and Housefull 4 in October.

She is also working for the Prabhas-starrer Jaan and the film's next schedule will commence soon. Pooja is also part of Allu Arjun's Sankranthi release, Ala Vaikuntapuramlo.

