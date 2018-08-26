Pooja Hegde surprises her parents in Hyderabad

bollywood

Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde has been living out of a suitcase since the last couple of months, shooting for back-to-back projects and travelling to different locations. As soon as she returned from London having completed the first schedule of Housefull 4, she began shooting for her South projects.

As she has not been in Mumbai for the past four months, Pooja has been missing her parents (Latha and Manjunath). She decided to take some time out from her busy schedule and surprise them. She flew into Mumbai from Hyderabad last week before she could start shooting for her next opposite Prabhas.

