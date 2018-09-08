Pooja Hegde to star opposite Prabhas in next

regional-cinema

Pooja Hegde

Actor Prabhas on Thursday announced his next film, which will be directed by KK Radha Krishna and will also feature actress Pooja Hegde. Prabhas on Thursday took to his Facebook account to talk about his yet-untitled project, which will be in three languages.

"Hey guys, I am very excited to share with you the launch of my next trilingual film, directed by KK Radha Krishna and produced by Gopi Krishna movies in association with UV creations. The shoot for the same with Pooja Hegde will begin very soon," he wrote.

The film is reportedly said to be a period love story set in the backdrop of Europe. Other details related to the movie are still under wraps.

Prabhas was last seen on screen in 2017 in "Baahubali 2: The Conclusion" and is currently busy shooting for "Saaho", which also stars Shraddha Kapoor and Neil Nitin Mukesh.

On the other hand, Pooja Hegde has recently been signed for Sajid Nadiadwala's Housefull 4, one of the most successful comedy franchises featuring Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh and Boman Irani. Housefull 4 marks Pooja's first tryst at the comedy genre

