Pooja Hegde was juggling three film shoots simultaneously

Pooja Hegde has been living out of a suitcase for the last few months. She has joined the unit of Sajid Khan's Housefull 4, which is currently being shot in Jaisalmer. Earlier, Pooja had been busy shooting for three South films, Aravindha Sametha Veera Raghava with Junior NTR, Maharshi with Mahesh Babu and a multilingual film (Telugu and Hindi) with Prabhas simultaneously.

Like in the yesteryears when actors jumped from one set to another, she would shoot with Junior NTR in the morning. Afternoons were reserved for Mahesh, while the late-night shoot was for the Prabhas-starrer.

She already gave a blockbuster in the southern industry before getting her big break in Bollywood with magnum opus Mohenjo Daro. Pooja Hegde in an earlier interview said that she enjoys shooting down South as she feels that the people there are very welcoming to outsiders and newcomers.

"I love the South Industry and have a lot of respect for it. I started from there, they are very welcoming to outsiders and newcomers. It has been treating me really well. My fan base is increasing and more than anything I really enjoy shooting," said Pooja.

