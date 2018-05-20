Poonam Dhillon joins 'Dil Hi Toh Hai'

Actress Poonam Dhillon has replaced actress Geetanjali Tikekar in Ekta Kapoor's "Dil Hi Toh Hai" show. She will be seen playing the mother of the male protagonist Ritwik Noon (Karan Kundra) -- a role that was earlier offered to actor Omkar Kapoor



Poonam Dhillon

"When I first took the plunge into TV over 20 years ago, it was considered very daring and risky for a film star. But for me, it's always been a thrill and a fulfilling experience to be a part of the television industry," Poonam said in a statement to IANS.

"Dil Hi Toh Hai" will soon premiere on Sony Entertainment Television, the channel where her show "Ekk Nayi Pehchaan" had aired. "Sony and I go a long back as 'Ekk Nayi Pehchan' was a show where I got lots of love and appreciation. Now to be associated with Ekta and Balaji Telefilms in a show which is so high in opulence and grandeur is something I am excited about. "I am yet to start shooting for it but I look forward to some great working experience," she said.

