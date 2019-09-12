Poonam Mahajan shares Instagram photo after visit to iconic temple in Vile Parle

Member of Parliament and BJP politician Poonam Mahajan recently visited the Lokmanya Seva Sangh Tilak Mandir temple in Vile Parle. Mahajan, who is active on Instagram and is known for sharing cute, adorable and touching posts, this time shared a simple yet traditional post that gave fans a glimpse into her personal life.



A screengrab of Poonam Mahajan's Insta story

Poonam Mahajan, who never fails to share her family's success stories, get-togethers or aww-dorable pictures with her family, paid a visit to the iconic temple in Vile Parle in order to offer her prayers, as a part of ongoing Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

While sharing the picture as an Insta post, Mahajan captioned the picture as 'Tradition of 100 years', and tagged the location of the place. The 38-year-old minister donned a yellow saree and paired it with a red blouse. She rocked the traditional look by leaving her tresses open and captioned her picture with a hashtag Parlekar.

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was on a visit to Mumbai had also visited the Lokmanya Seva Sangh Tilak Mandir and offered his prayers before Lord Ganesha. The Lokmanya Seca Sangh temple is a 96-year-old not-for-profit organisation which has been inspired by the values propagated by freedom fighter 'Lokmanya' Bal Gangadhar Tilak.

This isn't the first time that Mahajan has shared posts related to festive occasions. Recently, Mahajan shared an adorable picture where she was seen celebrating the arrival of Gauri Ganpati. She was seen posing with her mother Rekha and daughter Avika. While sharing the picture on Insta Mahajan captioned it: Gauri has come home. 42 years of tradition!

On September 2, 2019, which marked the beginning of Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai and across India, Poonam had shared a picture of her Ganesh idol as her Instagram story. She also informed her fans that the idol is environment-friendly and was made of paper mache! Poonam also shared a picture of her daughter Avika amidst the backdrop of her Ganpati idol and wished everyone a 'Happy Ganesh Chaturthi'!

