Have you seen this rare photo of Poonam Mahajan from her school days?

Poonam Mahajan recently took to Instagram to share a rare throwback childhood picture from her school days and it is adorable!

Poonam Mahajan from BJP, who recently took an oath as Member of Parliament for the 17th Lok Sabha is known to win the internet on social media with her adorable and heartwarming posts. Her Instagram account gives her followers a glimpse of her personal and professional life. In another cute post, Poonam took to Instagram to share a throwback picture of her childhood and it is aww-dorable!

Poonam Mahajan shared her childhood photo captioning it as ''à¤Âà¤Â à¤¥à¤¾ à¤¬à¤Âà¤ªà¤¨! #throwbackthursday #1995 #schooldays #happiness' (sic). She is seen in a school uniform donning a white school blouse and a navy blue skirt striking a cute pose with her school friends. This picture dates back to 1995 which marks Mahajan's school days.

Poonam Mahajan, who represents the Mumbai North Central Lok Sabha constituency took the oath in Hindi amid chants of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'. In the Lok Sabha elections 2019, Poonam Mahajan, daughter of late Pramod Mahajan, defeated Congress politician Priya Dutt by a margin of 1.30 lakh votes. The Mumbai-North Central constituency was one of the only two constituencies to have a direct woman-to-woman battle between two known faces of political families - sitting BJP MP Poonam Mahajan and three-time MP Priya Dutt from the Congress party. In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Mahajan had defeated the then sitting MP and politician Priya Dutt, who had ruled the Mumbai-North Central constituency for two consecutive terms.

