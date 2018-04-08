Poonam Sinha praises Shweta Rohira in That's My Girl

Shweta Rohira who made her theatre debut recently with the play 'That's My Girl', has received compliments from the industry peeps



Shweta Rohira and Poonam Sinha

Actor Shweta Rohira has been getting a lot of praise and applauds for her play That's My Girl. The actor, who made her theatre debut recently with the play, has received compliments in every performance. Her latest performance at Bandra auditorium was a success as well.

The play was watched by actor Poonam Sinha, who couldn't stop raving about the performance. The other biggies in the audience included Prachi Shah, Manjari Fadnis, Satish Kaushik and Vivek Waswani. They waited for Shweta to get free post her performance and congratulated her on the success. In fact, they even clicked selfies and pictures with the actor.

"I am so touched that distinguished actors like these came to see my play. It encouraged me so much. Their words of praise mean the world to me and I will always remember what each one of them said," says Shweta. The play has been directed by Bharat Dabolkar and also stars Anant Mahadevan and Ananya Dutta.

