Pop of art

Updated: Sep 03, 2019, 21:56 IST | The Guide Team

Pop Art Workshop, an initiative by #EducateForArt, gives you an introduction to pop art, based on modern culture and mass media

Pop Art Workshop, an initiative by #EducateForArt, gives you an introduction to pop art, based on modern culture and mass media, and its legendary artists including Andy Warhol, followed by a session where participants will be guided to create their own pop artwork.

ON September 7, 3.30 pm to 6 pm
AT TAO Art Gallery, Dr Annie Road, Worli.
Log on to insider.in
CALL 24918585
Cost Rs 1,200

