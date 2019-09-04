Pop of art

Pop Art Workshop, an initiative by #EducateForArt, gives you an introduction to pop art, based on modern culture and mass media, and its legendary artists including Andy Warhol, followed by a session where participants will be guided to create their own pop artwork.

ON September 7, 3.30 pm to 6 pm

AT TAO Art Gallery, Dr Annie Road, Worli.

Log on to insider.in

CALL 24918585

Cost Rs 1,200

