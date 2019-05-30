Pop Singer Gabriel Diniz passes away in plane crash

hollywood

The singer was travelling to meet his girlfriend Karoline Calheiros for her birthday party in Brazil, when the plane he was a passenger on, crashed

Gabriel Diniz. Pic/Instagram account

Latin pop star Gabriel Diniz, 28, passed away in a plane crash on Wednesday. The singer was travelling to meet his girlfriend Karoline Calheiros for her birthday party in Brazil, when the plane he was a passenger on, crashed. The military police confirmed the news to the local media that Diniz was onboard and perished in the accident, according to People.

Diniz gained popularity in 2016 for 'Paraquedas'. He recently released a new single titled 'Jenifer'.

He last performed in a concert at Feira de Santana, Brazil, over the weekend which he also posted on Instagram and wrote, "Always a joy to return to Feira de Santana and be greeted with such joy and with so much positive energy, thank you for the kindness guys. A real crowd enjoying our show. Until next time, God willing."

Top entertainment stories of the day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates