Pop that big question today! Because its Propose Day

Propose day is the second day of Valentine's week and celebrated on 8 February across the world to propose your love to your significant other

Representational image

The love week has begun and has kick-started a whole storm of emotions in the air with love, passion and romance. Valentine’s Day is a huge affair and is celebrated with zeal and passion across the globe. This day holds a significant place in the hearts of many as it is considered the day of love, where you can express your fondness and affection to that special person in your life.

Valentine’s Day was initially only a day celebration but now it’s extended to a week-long affair starting with Rose day followed by Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day and Valentine's Day. This is the day when you pop that big question to your beloved.

Propose Day is celebrated on February 8 and is the second day of the love week. People wait for this special day to ask their loved ones the life-changing question. The love week is celebrated with love, kisses, hugs and gifts all across the world, from teenagers to adults, everybody waits eagerly for Valentine's week not only to express their endearment but also mark it as a special event in their life for their significant other.

