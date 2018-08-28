Pope Francis keeps silent on sexual abuse claim letter

international

A former Vatican envoy to Washington, Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano wrote in a letter published in the National Catholic Register that he had told Francis of the allegations in 2013, but that he had responded by lifting sanctions imposed on McCarrick

Pope Francis has declined to comment on a letter by a former Vatican official that he had ignored sexual abuse claims against US cardinal Theodore McCarrick, who was forced to resign last month. "I will not say a word about that. I think that the communique speaks for itself," the pontiff said.

"He [Pope Francis] knew from at least June 23, 2013, that McCarrick was a serial predator," wrote Vigano," adding that "he knew that he was a corrupt man, he covered for him to the bitter end." The scandal in the Catholic Church over child sexual abuse by clergy dogged the pontiff's visit to Ireland where he said he "begged for God's forgiveness" for the damage done to the victims.

'Parents shouldn't condemn gay kids'

Pope Francis says parents of gay children shouldn't condemn them, ignore their orientation or throw them out of the house. Rather, he says they should pray, talk and try to understand. Francis was asked what he would tell a father of a child who just came out as gay. Francis said he would first suggest prayer. "Don't condemn. Dialogue. Understand, give the child space so he or she can express themselves."

