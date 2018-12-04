Poppy Delevingne plays it safe

hollywood

Poppy Delevingne says that when she's unsure about a dress code, she doesn't wear anything "too out-there" as she doesn't want to get in trouble

Poppy Delevingne

Model-actress Poppy Delevingne says that when she's unsure about a dress code, she doesn't wear anything "too out-there" as she doesn't want to "get in trouble". "If I am very unsure of a dress code, I like to keep it very, very simple. I think it's always a little scary if you go too out-there. For me, what I'll do is maybe a little black dress with a statement heel and a red lip. Nothing too out-there that's going to get me into trouble," Delevingne told Vogue Australia.

The Kingsman: The Golden Circle actress is no stranger to attending prestigious events and was recently a guest at the royal wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank on October 12, at Windsor Castle, and thought that the bride was "more beautiful than she'd ever seen her", reports femalefirst.co.uk. She said: "It was beautiful - the whole thing was beautiful, she was more beautiful than I've ever seen her, just the most glowing bride. It was really a weekend to remember."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever