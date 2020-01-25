Popular adhesive brand takes a sly, sarcastic dig on Megxit
The advertisement plays around the shock announcement made by Prince Harry and wife Meghan of stepping away as senior members of the British Royal Family
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and wife Meghan, made a shocking announcement earlier this month of stepping away as senior members of the British Royal Family. The announcement, informally termed as Megxit, became the subject of an advertisement campaign by popular adhesive brand Fevicol on Twitter.
The campaign saw the adhesive brand taking a sarcastic dig at the announcement, with a message for the royal family saying that they should taken Fevicol from India, instead of the Kohinoor—the world largest cut diamond. It says, with a image of the Royal crown, "Kohinoor nahi, Fevicol le jana chahiye tha." (They should have taken Fevicol instead of the Kohinoor.)
The caption for the post only adds to the sarcasm, saying how Fevicol would have kept the family from breaking apart.
Fevicol hota toh suss-ex na hota aur parivaar atoot rehta ð«#meghanandharry #FevicolKaJod #MazbootJod pic.twitter.com/WP43Pkfxz8— Fevicol (@StuckByFevicol) January 22, 2020
The post made on Twitter on Friday received over 1,200 likes and was retweeted 446 times with many comments appreciating its creativity.
Creativity at its best!— Raghavan R à¤°à¤¾à¤à¤µà¤¨ à¤à¤° ð®ð³ (@mayfair1958) January 23, 2020
ðð¼ðð¼ðð¼ð¶ðð¤£ð
January 23, 2020
Can't deny the fact that Fevicol always makes some of the most creative ads.— Somprakash Shukla (@SPShuklaji) January 24, 2020
This has great timing.
ðð
If that had happened, They wouldnt be able to leave India.— amit nikam (@nikamma_hu_yaro) January 22, 2020
Kudos.. to the team... master stroke! A true @Amul_Coop momentðð»ðð»— shyam agrawal (@shyag75) January 24, 2020
What do you think about this advertisement?
