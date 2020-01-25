Search

Popular adhesive brand takes a sly, sarcastic dig on Megxit

Published: Jan 25, 2020, 16:53 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

The advertisement plays around the shock announcement made by Prince Harry and wife Meghan of stepping away as senior members of the British Royal Family

The advertisement shared by Fevicol on Twitter
The advertisement shared by Fevicol on Twitter

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and wife Meghan, made a shocking announcement earlier this month of stepping away as senior members of the British Royal Family. The announcement, informally termed as Megxit, became the subject of an advertisement campaign by popular adhesive brand Fevicol on Twitter.

The campaign saw the adhesive brand taking a sarcastic dig at the announcement, with a message for the royal family saying that they should taken Fevicol from India, instead of the Kohinoor—the world largest cut diamond. It says, with a image of  the Royal crown, "Kohinoor nahi, Fevicol le jana chahiye tha." (They should have taken Fevicol instead of the Kohinoor.)

The caption for the post only adds to the sarcasm, saying how Fevicol would have kept the family from breaking apart.

The post made on Twitter on Friday received over 1,200 likes and was retweeted 446 times with many comments appreciating its creativity.

What do you think about this advertisement?

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK