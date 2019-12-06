Popular Bollywood makeup artist Subbu passes away, Anushka Sharma remembers him via a heartfelt post
Subbu, popular makeup artist of Bollywood, unfortunately, passed away and Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram account to remember him
What would the Bollywood industry be without makeup artists? And one of the most reputed and well-known makeup artists of Bollywood, Subbu, unfortunately, passed away on December 6.
Right from Tabu To Radhika Apte to Kareena Kapoor Khan to Anushka Sharma, the man has styled some of the biggest names of the industry. And taking to her Instagram account, Anushka shared some of her pictures with Subbu and wrote a heartfelt post that will leave you moist-eyed.
She wrote - He was kind, he was humble, he was gentle and he was brilliant. A maestro, as I always called him. She went on to write how they collaborated so many times and how his genius touches made the actress a lot more beautiful. Have a look at their pictures together and also read the post:
He was kind, he was humble, he was gentle and he was brilliant . A maestro, as I always called him. Subbu will always remain one of the most loved and respected makeup artists in the country. He made me look beautiful every time he touched my face with his exceptional skills. And will be remembered for all the beautiful work he has left behind and all the lives he has touched. A wonderful son and brother and a beautiful soul has left us today. May you rest in peace Subbu ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ
On the work front, Sharma was last seen in Zero that released last year in December. Her sabbatical from acting is about to end soon as she's in the news for starring in Farah Khan and Rohit Shetty's remake of Satte Pe Satta. The leading man is still a mystery as Hrithik Roshan isn't keen on the film and Shah Rukh Khan has come into the picture. Well, she's also producing a horror film for Netflix, titled Bulbul.
