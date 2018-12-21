Popular cafe launches new Winter Treat collection

national

Winter Treat offerings are made to perfection maintaining the highest standards of hygiene

India, 21 December 2018: Barista, one of the largest Indian coffee chains, launches their new Winter Treats for Christmas and New Year Celebration. The exclusive Barista Winter Treats products are available at all Barista outlets across India.

Starting from Rs. 155/-, the new Winter Treat includes Plum Cake Box, Tiramisu in Kulhad, Red Velvet in Kulhad, Plum Pudding Cappuccino, Holiday Spice Cappuccino and Wheat Wraps. This makes the Winter Treat the alluring choice for individual consumption and a perfect gifting option as well. Winter Treat offerings are made to perfection maintaining the highest standards of hygiene.

This Winter Treat range has made the chefs in the kitchen innovate to deliver unique offerings to the patrons, like Tiramisu & Red Velvet cheesecakes are served in Kulhad is a unique concept of promoting earthen bowls in a plush setting and going eco-friendly. Similarly, the craftly worked plum cakes are going to leave a rich taste and lingering memory for the palate.

According to Mr. Puneet Gulati, CEO, Barista, "By introducing our Winter Treat collection we aim to bestow special warmth of festivity upon our customers during this winter season. No one blends like Barista and we wish to bring this unique and tasteful experience of savouring the Barista beverages and food to as many people as possible and make each of their celebration magical."

