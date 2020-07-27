Popular folk singers from Gujarat hail Navghan Bharwad for his support in promoting new talents

Gujarat’s fame Navghan Bharwad who is best known for his philanthropic services has been immensely praised by prominent Gujarati folk singers for his constant support towards the music industry.

Over the years, Navghan has been religiously uplifiting and promoting new talents by providing them a platform to showcase their talents.

The music composer collaborates with upcoming talents promote their content on Youtube free of cost. Navghan Bharwad has worked with popular folk singers like Kinjal Dave, Jignesh Barot, Rajdeep Barot to name a few. Talking about Navghan Bharwad's support, Kinjal Dave shares, "I am very happy that I have been associated with Navghan Bhai Bharwad’s Nagal Dham group in doing so many charities for the needy ones. Through his Youtube channel, a lot of my songs have been made available for the people. He has been treating me as his younger sister. He is as good as the kind of work he has been doing for a decade".

Singer Rajdeep Barot shares, "I lack short of words when I talk about Navghan Bharwad. Navghan Bharwad has been showering his love and has been supporting all the artists. He has done a lot for Bharwad samaj over the years. I am grateful to him for supporting the upcoming talent and also help us in reaching out to millions of people through our songs".

Narvghan Bharwad has done a lot of charitable services amidst the ongoing lockdown. Navghan has installed a food stall on a field in Gujarat where all the needy ones can come and have meals throughout the day. Inauguration of this stall was done by ace singer Kinjal Dave who was present during the opening ceremony.

Navghan Bharwad is a proud owner of the Nagaldham group from Gujarat, Navghan Bharwad started his venture back in 2010 to carry forward the noble deeds started by his father who did it for 25 long years.

