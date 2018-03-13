Porn star offers to return money received from Donald Trump's attorney

American porn star Stormy Daniels has offered to return the $130,000 payment she received from President Donald Trump's attorney in exchange for dissolving a so-called "Hush Agreement", the media reported



Donald Trump. Pic/AFP

American porn star Stormy Daniels has offered to return the $130,000 payment she received from President Donald Trump's attorney in exchange for dissolving a so-called "Hush Agreement", the media reported. Last month, attorney Michael Cohen said he paid $130,000 of his own money to Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, ahead of the 2016 election in exchange for her silence regarding an alleged sexual encounter with Trump, reports CNN.

Both Cohen and the White House have denied any sexual encounter between the President and Clifford. Clifford's attorney, Michael Avenatti, on Monday sent Cohen a letter offering to wire $130,000 by Friday to an account designated by the President. In exchange, the settlement agreement between Clifford, Trump and Cohen's company would be "deemed null and void in their entirety".

The exchange would allow Clifford to speak publicly about her allegations of the affair with Trump, and according to the letter "use and publish any text messages, photos and/or videos relating to the President that she may have in her possession, all without fear of retribution and/or legal liability for damages". White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said last week that "arbitration was won in the President's favour" regarding the case, reports CNN.

The statement is an admission that the non-disclosure agreement exists and that it directly involves Trump. It was the first time the White House had admitted the President was involved in any way with Clifford. Avenatti had told CNN last week that Clifford would "absolutely" pay back the $130,000 if she was allowed to speak about the alleged affair.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever