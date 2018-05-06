Porn star Stormy Daniels makes a cameo on Saturday Night Live

Adult film star Stormy Daniels participates in a skit on the American comedy show Saturday Night Live



Stormy Daniels

Porn star Stormy Daniels made a surprise cameo on American TV show Saturday Night Live (SNL) where she mocked US President Donald Trump over their alleged affair, the media reported. Daniels made the cameo during the star-studded cold open for Saturday's episode, which featured actor Donald Glover as both the evening's host and performer, reports USA Today.

Besides Daniels, the skit included actor Alec Baldwin playing Trump, Ben Stiller playing Trump's embattled lawyer Michael Cohen, Martin Short as the President's personal physician Harold Bornstein and Aidy Bryant as White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

The episode's introductory sketch started with Baldwin's Trump on the phone with Cohen, Bornstein and Kate McKinnon's take on Trump adviser Rudy Giuliani, with two FBI agents listening in, spoofing the news that Cohen's calls may have been logged by federal agents.

Then, following the parade of other guest performers, Daniels appeared, warning the phone call's participants: "I know you don't believe in climate change, Donald, but a storm is coming."

"What do you need for all of this to go away?" Baldwin's Trump asked Daniels.

"A resignation," she responded to cheers from the audience.

Daniels has sued Cohen to end an alleged non-disclosure agreement about the affair that took place in 2006, which she says Trump never signed.

Cohen has previously admitted giving Daniels $130,000 out of his own pocket but has not said why he did this.

Earlier, the adult film actress sued Trump over a "defamatory" tweet about alleged threats against her.

