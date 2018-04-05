Portugal's Pereira to miss World Cup due to injury

Portugal's defensive midfielder Danilo Pereira is to miss the 2018 Russia World Cup with a partially torn Achilles tendon which will require surgery, his club FC Porto said in a statement Wednesday

Portugal's defensive midfielder Danilo Pereira is to miss the 2018 Russia World Cup with a partially torn Achilles tendon which will require surgery, his club FC Porto said in a statement Wednesday. The 26-year-old has made 27 appearances for his national team, reports Efe.

"Danilo Pereira suffered a partial rupture in the Achilles tendon of the left leg and will undergo surgical intervention this Thursday," the club statement said, adding that more information would be given following the operation.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever