Porus actor Laksh's carries his gym on the show sets

Here's why Laksh carries his gym on sets of his show Porus

Actor Laksh, who essays the title role of a warrior in TV serial Porus, has to sport a sculpted look. So, he makes it a point to work out even on the show's set. "I go to the gym regularly but at times when there is a time crunch and since the role demands a fit body, I make it a point to work out in between breaks to maintain the physical attributes," Laksh said in a statement.

"I am very passionate towards exercise and bodybuilding. I carry my resistance bands and dumbbells on the set too. I believe in being honest when it comes to fitness, and hence have made it a religious practice," he added. Porus is aired on Sony Entertainment Television.

