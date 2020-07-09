Porus actress Sameksha Singh ties the knot with singer Shael Oswal

Sameksha Singh, known for her roles in TV shows like Porus and Tantra, has tied the knot with Singapore-based singer and industrialist Shael Oswal. The couple got hitched on July 3 in Singapore itself. The actress has apparently bid adieu to the television industry after her marriage.

Speaking about her wedding, Sameksha told ETimes, "He (Shael) is the biggest blessing in my life. I came to Singapore in February 2020 for the shoot of another song with him, titled 'Tere Naal', and bas uske naal hi reh gayi (and ended up being with him). I have no plans of returning to Mumbai now and have said goodbye to the industry. I will get into scriptwriting, direction and production, and want to revive the production house set up by my father-in-law."

Talking about how it was love at first sight for Shael but not her, she said, "He had approached me for the song after seeing my photographs. While he says that he fell in love with me almost instantly, I had no feelings for him. During the course of the song, however, we got talking and grew closer."

It's a second marriage for both Sameksha and Shael. Shael has two children -- Sohanaa, 17, and Shivam, 16 -- from his first marriage, while Sameksha has a 10-year-old son, Ameybir, from her first marriage.

Talking about the importance of their wedding date, Sameksha told the portal, "That date is auspicious for us, as it marks the birth anniversary of Shael's father, who passed away in 2016. We opted for a simple ceremony at a local gurudwara (in Singapore)."

Here's wishing the newlyweds a blissful married life!

