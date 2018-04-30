Porus cast celebrates 100th episode completion on sets of telly show

Producers Siddharth and Rahul Kumar Tewary hosted a bash at a hotel in Umargaon, where the show is shot



The Porus team during the celebrations

Over the weekend, the cast and crew of Porus celebrated the telecast of the 100th episode of the historical. Producers Siddharth and Rahul Kumar Tewary hosted a bash at a hotel in Umargaon, where the show is shot. Actors Rohit Purohit, Laksh, Sameksha, Rati Pandey, Gurpreet Singh and Aditya Redij among others made merry.

Porus is based on the life of Indian warrior and ruler Purushottam, King of the Pauravas and Alexander the ruler and conqueror from Macedonia. It started airing since 27th November last year. Considered the most expensive show on Indian Television, it was made on a budget of Rs 500 crore.

Laksh Lalwani, who essays the title role in Porus, has to sport a sculpted look. So, he makes it a point to work out even on the show's set. "I go to the gym regularly but at times when there is a time crunch and since the role demands a fit body, I make it a point to work out in between breaks to maintain the physical attributes," Laksh said in a statement.

"I am very passionate towards exercise and bodybuilding. I carry my resistance bands and dumbbells on the set too. I believe in being honest when it comes to fitness, and hence have made it a religious practice," he added.

Earlier this month, Suhani Dhanki who plays Laachi lost her balance while riding on the horse and almost banged herself into the tree nearly injuring herself in the process. When asked about her experience Suhani shared, "I have always loved adventures and being Lachi has allowed me to learn diving, put my underwater skills to test, sword and dagger fighting and horse riding as well. I was trained and finally got an opportunity to ride the horse on the show. Practising is so much different than shooting along with the entire set up and maintaining the emotion, riding the horse and also being in the sight of camera. It was quite a challenging act and I even injured myself because I almost banged headlong into a tree. Though the team immediately came to my rescue, it was a thrilling experience and the feeling of moving at that speed above the ground is absolutely awesome."

