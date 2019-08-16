Search

Billy Porter: Pose changing gay black men roles for better

Updated: Aug 16, 2019, 08:38 IST | ANI

American theatre performer-singer, Billy Porter, who recently got his first-ever Emmy nomination for 'Pose', opened up about how Hollywood is allowing African-American men to make love, not war.

The 'Pose' star on Tuesday said that roles for black gay men are changing fast. "You get used to being [cast as] the funny friend. You get used to the industry cutting your d-k off because you're a queen," Page Six quoted Porter as saying.

"When we have these moments where we can create a space that shows African-American men trying to figure out how to love each other as opposed to how to kill each other," Porter added. "I am so grateful to be a part of what I see as the change," he said.

