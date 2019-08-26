Positions and tips for breastfeeding to work

health-fitness

It is also important how to breastfeed a baby with correct technique, because faulty method/technique may lead to problems to mother like back pain, engorgement of the breast, fever etc

This picture has been used for representational purposes

Breast milk is a gift of god to mother for baby and it has a unique composition and is the only food for a baby requires up to first 6 months of life. But, it is also important how to breastfeed a baby with correct technique, because faulty method/technique may lead to problems to mother like back pain, engorgement of the breast, fever etc. And for the baby like undernutrition which leads to frequent neonatal infection, poor weight gain, less emotional attachment with mother.

So, any position that is comfortable to the mother is acceptable keeping in mind that her back should be supported. There are many ways a mother can hold a baby for feed like Indian method, credal position, modified cradle position, side-lying position (it is a common myth that mother should not breastfeed the baby is lying down position which is not correct.) etc. Provided that four signs of good attachments should be fulfilled.

Baby's mouth wide open

Chin touching to breast

The areola is visible above, then below the mouth

The lower lip is turned outward

In all the positions the baby’s whole body should face the mother, the baby’s head and neck should

be supported in a straight line with his body and should face the breast. Good attachment at the breast ensures enough production, release and flow of milk to the baby. For effective breastfeeding mother should have the baby with her, day and night from the time of birth. (rooming-in)

A normal baby should be put on the mother's abdomen or chest within 30 minutes of birth, it keeps baby warm and provides an opportunity for the baby to suckle at the breast. Early sucking ensures the strong emotional bond between the mother and the baby.

Mother should be encouraged to identify hunger cues (sucking on his fist rooting, turning head towards the breast, searching for breast) and feed promptly rather than allowing the baby to cry for feed.

Also Read: Importance and advantages of breastfeeding

By Dr Peeyoosh Rankhamb, Consultant, Pediatrics and Neonatology, Motherhood Hospital says, "Fast feeders are the babies who empty the breast in 5-6 minutes, while slow feeders may take 15 - 20 minutes. The baby takes a longer volume of watery, high lactose, proteins, vitamins, minerals and water content and satisfies the baby's thirst, is foremilk. The hindmilk which is richer in fat and

satisfies the hunger of the baby and supplies more energy required for healthy growth. Therefore, the baby should be allowed to feed at the breast for as long as he wants. This satisfies its need for thirst and hunger. When the baby releases the first breast spontaneously, the mother should offer the second breast. A satisfied baby will not feed at the second breast. Feeding on the second breast should be done at subsequent feed, thus helping both breasts continuous to produce adequate milk."

After nursing is over, the baby must be helped for break wind i.e. burping, as all baby swallows some air while sucking. This can be achieved by holding the baby erect over the mother’s shoulder or by sitting up the baby on the mother’s lap and patting or rubbing the baby on back. If this is not done the excessive air in the stomach can cause regurgitation, vomiting and if the air reaches the intestine it can cause discomfort and colic.

Also Read: Husbands play a vital role in breastfeeding

There are difficulties in breastfeeding

Due to mothers like reluctance to breastfeeding, over anxiety, breast problems like cracked nipples, engorgement of breast and mastitis

Due to infant like low birth weight baby (preterm baby), a temporary illness like infection, oral thrush, nasal obstruction due to congestion etc., overdistension of the fetal stomach with swallowed, air, congenital malformations like a cleft lip or cleft palate. These problems should be addressed accordingly.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates