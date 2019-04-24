Positive Mahesh Bhupathi believes Jet Airways will return

Updated: Apr 24, 2019, 11:51 IST | A Correspondent

Wonder whether ex-tennis star Mahesh Bhupathi loved flying Jet Airways, but he is positive that the airlines which shut operations due to a cash crunch, will be back

Wonder whether ex-tennis star Mahesh Bhupathi loved flying Jet Airways, but he is positive that the airlines which shut operations due to a cash crunch, will be back. "Goodbye Jet Airways, Feel sorry for the pilots, cabin crew, ground staff and others.

#jetshut" tweeted tennis writer sports journalist Srinivasan Kannan recently. And Bhupathi responded by saying, "They will be back!!!" Now that's a typical sportsperson's response because they just don't give up. Way to go, Hesh. Positivity is always welcome.

